ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
28.07.2023 Headlines

‘Open up to OSP if the source of wealth is genuine’ — Kwamena Duncan to Cecilia Dapaah’s husband

Open up to OSP if the source of wealth is genuine —Kwamena Duncan to Cecilia Dapaahs husband
28.07.2023 LISTEN

Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan has urged Mr. Daniel Osei Kufour, the husband of Madam Cecilia Dapaah to address the ongoing controversies surrounding the huge amounts of money found in their residence.

The controversies came to light when two house helps, Patience Botwe (18) and Sarah Agyei (30) stole $1million dollars, €300,000 and millions of Ghana cedis.

They were charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing.

The alleged incidents took place between July and October 2022 at the Ablekuma residence of the former Sanitation Minister.

Some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) communications team have been trying to defend Madam Cecilia Dapaah, claiming that the money found in her residence belongs to her husband, who is a businessman.

Kwamena Duncan, speaking on Peace FM's “Kokrokoo” morning show reacted that if indeed the money belongs to Madam Dapaah's husband, he should come out and clear the air.

Mr Duncan emphasized that in this critical situation, it would help protect his wife's reputation, for him to disclose the source of the money.

He stated, "If it indeed belongs to the husband who is a private person and no law compels him to indicate his source unless he's engaged in something illegal.

“But for the purposes of clearing the head of the wife who is at the center of all of this, the husband should open up."

“It's a special circumstance; the wife is a public officer so he can just indicate that this is my source so that the wife will be vindicated," he added.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

41 minutes ago

Team East MP, Isaac Ashai Odamtten "I know Tema East MP but he doesn’t know me" – Touching words of 2-year-old bril...

52 minutes ago

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Director of the NDC Help me find him – Sammy Gyamfi searches for 2-year-old boy who mentioned names ...

55 minutes ago

NPP Primaries: We'll never sit aloof and watch one person cheat us, itll never happen —Alans camp team NPP Primaries: ‘We'll never sit aloof and watch one person cheat us, it’ll never...

1 hour ago

Alan Kyerematen reschedules Ashanti Regional constituency cluster durbars to Monday Alan Kyerematen reschedules Ashanti Regional constituency cluster durbars to Mon...

1 hour ago

Cecilia Dapaah saga: Youre a public servant, not Queen of Arabia to have such amount at home —Atik Cecilia Dapaah saga: ‘You’re a public servant, not Queen of Arabia to have such ...

1 hour ago

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Abu Jinapor Left and Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Deputy Majority Leader Right Enough of the ‘talk talk’ and let’s fight galamsey with bipartisan approach – Af...

2 hours ago

Open up to OSP if the source of wealth is genuine —Kwamena Duncan to Cecilia Dapaahs husband ‘Open up to OSP if the source of wealth is genuine’ — Kwamena Duncan to Cecilia ...

2 hours ago

'US, China, India developed due to technology; I will empower capable hands to develop Ghana— Ken Agyapong 'US, China, India developed due to technology; I will empower capable hands to d...

2 hours ago

The purpose of the legislation action on cannabis not to promote recreational use— Bagbin ‘The purpose of the legislation action on cannabis not to promote recreational u...

3 hours ago

14-year-old dead, others injured at Aboabo fire festival 14-year-old dead, others injured at Aboabo fire festival

Just in....
body-container-line