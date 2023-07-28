28.07.2023 LISTEN

Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan has urged Mr. Daniel Osei Kufour, the husband of Madam Cecilia Dapaah to address the ongoing controversies surrounding the huge amounts of money found in their residence.

The controversies came to light when two house helps, Patience Botwe (18) and Sarah Agyei (30) stole $1million dollars, €300,000 and millions of Ghana cedis.

They were charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing.

The alleged incidents took place between July and October 2022 at the Ablekuma residence of the former Sanitation Minister.

Some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) communications team have been trying to defend Madam Cecilia Dapaah, claiming that the money found in her residence belongs to her husband, who is a businessman.

Kwamena Duncan, speaking on Peace FM's “Kokrokoo” morning show reacted that if indeed the money belongs to Madam Dapaah's husband, he should come out and clear the air.

Mr Duncan emphasized that in this critical situation, it would help protect his wife's reputation, for him to disclose the source of the money.

He stated, "If it indeed belongs to the husband who is a private person and no law compels him to indicate his source unless he's engaged in something illegal.

“But for the purposes of clearing the head of the wife who is at the center of all of this, the husband should open up."

“It's a special circumstance; the wife is a public officer so he can just indicate that this is my source so that the wife will be vindicated," he added.