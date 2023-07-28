Criminal Offences Amendment Bill 2022 to remove witches camps, criminalises witchcraft accusations

The Criminal Offences Amendment Bill 2022 approved by Parliament aims to stop attacks on accused witches among other things.

The bill modifies Act 29 of the Criminal Offences Act of 1960 to make it illegal for anybody to practice as a witch doctor or witchfinder.

It will make it illegal to declare, accuse, name, or designate someone as a witch, as well as for other similar offenses.

It is part of the overall strategy to deal with assaults and human rights abuses.

According to the sponsor of the private member’s bill, Francis Xavier Sosu who is also a Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina all witches camps in the country are now illegal.

“It’s such goodness that I cannot hide my joy now. The reason being that all the 539 persons locked up in witch camps across the country are looking up to us to take some decisive steps in dealing with the situation. This problem has been with us for over 100 years and we have been struggling to deal with it.

“To the extent that this 8th parliament has found the needful to pass it into law. for me, it’s going bring about a mind-shift, it is going to correct lots of ills in society. I’m confident that we are just building a better society for ourselves,” Francis Xavier Sosu stated.

He continued that when President Akufo-Addo approves the bill into law, it will boost Ghana's human rights ranking globally.

“We urge the president that this is another opportunity for us to up our ranking in human rights globally. I do believe he is very concerned about our human rights profile. I’m confident that he will sign it immediately into law.

“What we are saying is that you cannot accuse somebody of witchcraft, if you do, that’s criminal and so the law will take its cause. We are not interfering in anybody’s cultural settings, if you are using your wizardly or witchcraft for positive development, go ahead and do it. But if you accuse somebody based on your black magic, or charms, that is not acceptable, that’s where the problem is.

“By the passing of this law, it means that all witch camps stand proscribed. In other words, they are all illegal,” he stated.