ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Criminal Offences Amendment Bill 2022 to remove witches camps, criminalises witchcraft accusations

Social News Criminal Offences Amendment Bill 2022 to remove witches camps, criminalises witchcraft accusations
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Criminal Offences Amendment Bill 2022 approved by Parliament aims to stop attacks on accused witches among other things.

The bill modifies Act 29 of the Criminal Offences Act of 1960 to make it illegal for anybody to practice as a witch doctor or witchfinder.

It will make it illegal to declare, accuse, name, or designate someone as a witch, as well as for other similar offenses.

It is part of the overall strategy to deal with assaults and human rights abuses.

According to the sponsor of the private member’s bill, Francis Xavier Sosu who is also a Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina all witches camps in the country are now illegal.

“It’s such goodness that I cannot hide my joy now. The reason being that all the 539 persons locked up in witch camps across the country are looking up to us to take some decisive steps in dealing with the situation. This problem has been with us for over 100 years and we have been struggling to deal with it.

“To the extent that this 8th parliament has found the needful to pass it into law. for me, it’s going bring about a mind-shift, it is going to correct lots of ills in society. I’m confident that we are just building a better society for ourselves,” Francis Xavier Sosu stated.

He continued that when President Akufo-Addo approves the bill into law, it will boost Ghana's human rights ranking globally.

“We urge the president that this is another opportunity for us to up our ranking in human rights globally. I do believe he is very concerned about our human rights profile. I’m confident that he will sign it immediately into law.

“What we are saying is that you cannot accuse somebody of witchcraft, if you do, that’s criminal and so the law will take its cause. We are not interfering in anybody’s cultural settings, if you are using your wizardly or witchcraft for positive development, go ahead and do it. But if you accuse somebody based on your black magic, or charms, that is not acceptable, that’s where the problem is.

“By the passing of this law, it means that all witch camps stand proscribed. In other words, they are all illegal,” he stated.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

Top Stories

41 minutes ago

Team East MP, Isaac Ashai Odamtten "I know Tema East MP but he doesn’t know me" – Touching words of 2-year-old bril...

52 minutes ago

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Director of the NDC Help me find him – Sammy Gyamfi searches for 2-year-old boy who mentioned names ...

55 minutes ago

NPP Primaries: We'll never sit aloof and watch one person cheat us, itll never happen —Alans camp team NPP Primaries: ‘We'll never sit aloof and watch one person cheat us, it’ll never...

1 hour ago

Alan Kyerematen reschedules Ashanti Regional constituency cluster durbars to Monday Alan Kyerematen reschedules Ashanti Regional constituency cluster durbars to Mon...

1 hour ago

Cecilia Dapaah saga: Youre a public servant, not Queen of Arabia to have such amount at home —Atik Cecilia Dapaah saga: ‘You’re a public servant, not Queen of Arabia to have such ...

1 hour ago

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Abu Jinapor Left and Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Deputy Majority Leader Right Enough of the ‘talk talk’ and let’s fight galamsey with bipartisan approach – Af...

2 hours ago

Open up to OSP if the source of wealth is genuine —Kwamena Duncan to Cecilia Dapaahs husband ‘Open up to OSP if the source of wealth is genuine’ — Kwamena Duncan to Cecilia ...

2 hours ago

'US, China, India developed due to technology; I will empower capable hands to develop Ghana— Ken Agyapong 'US, China, India developed due to technology; I will empower capable hands to d...

2 hours ago

The purpose of the legislation action on cannabis not to promote recreational use— Bagbin ‘The purpose of the legislation action on cannabis not to promote recreational u...

3 hours ago

14-year-old dead, others injured at Aboabo fire festival 14-year-old dead, others injured at Aboabo fire festival

Just in....
body-container-line