ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana’s political system is set up as a beauty contest for the rich – Dr. Amoako Baah

Headlines Dr. Richard Amoako Baah
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Dr. Richard Amoako Baah

Political Scientist, Dr. Richard Amoako Baah has argued that finding the right leaders for Ghana is always difficult because the right systems are not in place.

Speaking to TV3, Dr. Amoako Baah said the entire political setup is a beauty contest that only features the rich in society.

“Our whole political setup is not set up for the right person, it s set up for a beauty contest and in that beauty contest, only rich people participate in it. If presidential aspirants don’t have the means, don’t bother,” the Political Scientist said.

Dr. Amoako Baah believes is the reason the country lacks good leaders to solve the problems of the country.

In his view, Ghana needs a President who is a jack-of-all-trades and has an idea of everything.

“That is why we find it difficult to find the right person. We need to have a jack of all trades, not just one who looks good or speaks well and makes promises.

“We need someone who knows what he wants to do, it doesn’t mean he knows everything but he has a working idea of everything he is doing. We don’t have such people running for president,” Dr. Amoako Baah added.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Establish National Moral and Integrity Council — Clergy, chiefs, others to government Establish National Moral and Integrity Council — Clergy, chiefs, others to gover...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo attends Liberia 176th Independence Celebration Akufo-Addo attends Liberia 176th Independence Celebration

2 hours ago

Brain Drain: 4,000 nurses abandon Ghana between January and July 2023 Brain Drain: 4,000 nurses abandon Ghana between January and July 2023

2 hours ago

TMA forms 5-member committee to probe clashes between fishermen and Marine Police TMA forms 5-member committee to probe clashes between fishermen and Marine Polic...

2 hours ago

Parliament passes Criminal Amendment Bill 2022 prohibiting criminalizing witchcraft in Ghana Parliament passes Criminal Amendment Bill 2022 prohibiting criminalizing witchcr...

2 hours ago

All witch camps in Ghana illegal with passage of Criminal Amendment Bill 2022 — Sosu All witch camps in Ghana illegal with passage of Criminal Amendment Bill 2022 — ...

2 hours ago

It makes no sense to say Cecilia Dapaah's hoarded cash belongs to her brother — NPP's Amoako Baah It makes no sense to say Cecilia Dapaah's hoarded cash belongs to her brother — ...

3 hours ago

Cannabis not legalised for recreational use — Bagbin clarifies Cannabis not legalised for recreational use — Bagbin clarifies

3 hours ago

Ghana needs jack-of-all-trades leader, not one who looks handsome or speaks well — Amoako Baah Ghana needs jack-of-all-trades leader, not one who looks handsome or speaks well...

3 hours ago

ER: Man found dead in Koforidua E/R: Man found dead in Koforidua

Just in....
body-container-line