Koforidua: Naked man found dead on the street of Abogri

An unidentified man has been discovered dead on the street of Abogri, a suburb of Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

The deceased was found dead naked with just a piece of cloth on top of his private part to avoid exposure.

In addition, his leg was chained to a signpost when he was found dead on the street.

Residents suspect that he might have been lynched by some people.

Close to where his body was found, residents found a tricycle that was burnt. The belief is that the tricycle belongs to the deceased.

Speaking on the discovery, Mr. Sowah who is the Assemblyman for the Area said he is unable to confirm whether the deceased was lynched or not.

“I was called early morning to come and see the body and call the police to come and pick him up. I cannot confirm if he indeed was lynched,” the Assemblyman said.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been picked up by the Police and deposited at the St. Joseph Hospital, Effiduase.

The Police have opened investigations into the matter to establish whether the deceased was lynched.