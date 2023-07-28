ModernGhana logo
'US, China, India developed due to technology; I will empower capable hands to develop Ghana’— Ken Agyapong

The Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kennedy Agyapong has said technology can be used to turn around the fortunes of Ghana.

According to Mr Agyapong, technology has become the pillar holding major economies.

In an exclusive interview with Homeradio 99.7fm, he said Ghana is struggling due to its inability to invest in technology.

“Technology, when you go to America, there is a famous city called silicon valley, the moment you mention silicon valley it is technology, information technology and the rest. When you go to China Shenzhen technology, when you go to India Bangalore that is technology, what are we doing?

“We have brilliant guys, they go outside the country, they are given the opportunity and they excel so we have to have confidence in our own people, give them opportunity without enviness. We should rather pamper people who are creative but here they try to sabotage them.

“I am going to change the mindset of Ghanaians so we love the country and believe in ourselves to move this country so technology is one,” Kennedy Agyapong stated.

