Cannabis not legalised for recreational use — Bagbin clarifies

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has provided a clear explanation that Parliament has not legalised cannabis for recreational purposes.

He emphasised that promoting the use or smoking of cannabis is not in the best interest of the legislative body.

Addressing the issue in Parliament on Thursday, July 17, Mr. Bagbin asserted that Parliament remains committed to upholding the country's constitution by not legalising recreational cannabis use or smoking. He clarified that the purpose of their legislative action has never been to endorse such practices.

In light of recent media representation, the Speaker reiterates that the House's intention is not to promote or legalize the recreational use or smoking of cannabis. Instead, Parliament has passed the Narcotics Control Commission Bill 2023 into law.

The passing of this bill grants the Interior Ministry the authority to issue licenses for the cultivation of cannabis with a maximum of 0.3% utility content on dry weight spaces, solely for industrial or medicinal purposes. The Supreme Court had previously struck out section 43 of the law as unconstitutional, delaying its passage. However, the Speaker, along with Interior Minister Ambrose Dery, amended the law and reinserted the provision that permits the issuance of licenses.

While welcoming the passage of the bill, Mr. Bagbin cautioned against misinterpretation and misuse of the law. He warned that anyone misunderstanding or misapplying the legislation would face the consequences.

The Speaker made it clear that the cultivation and distribution of any narcotic plants, including cannabis, without lawful authority remain offenses punishable by law. He urged law enforcement agencies, particularly the police, to arrest and prosecute individuals who cultivate cannabis in the name of the new law.

In conclusion, Parliament's focus remains on enforcing the law against the unlawful use of cannabis. They will continue to act in a manner that upholds the Constitution, serves the public interest, and advances the nation's development while ensuring that cannabis is not legalized for recreational purposes.

— Classfmonline