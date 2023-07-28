ModernGhana logo
E/R: Man found dead in Koforidua

28.07.2023 LISTEN

A man has been found dead on the street of Abogri, a suburb of Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

Unconfirmed report suggest he might have been lynched.

He was found naked with a piece of cloth covering his private part and leg chained to a sign post.

A tricycle suspected to be his was found burnt meters away from the body.

The Assemblyman for the Area narrated he was called to assist in getting the police to retrieve the body. He is unable to tell who lynched him.

“I was called early morning to come and see the body and call the police to come and pick him up,” said Sowah. “I cannot confirm if he indeed was lynched.”

The body was picked by the police and has been deposited at the St Joseph Hospital, Effiduase as investigations commence.

Some residents who spoke on anonymity said he might have been lynched for cable theft.

3news.com

