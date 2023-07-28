Ghana needs jack-of-all-trades leader, not one who looks handsome or speaks well — Amoako Baah

Ghana needs a leader who has a working idea of what he is doing to develop the country, political scientist Dr Richard Amaoko Baah, has said.

He said a leader who is a jack-of-all-trades and knows what he is about is needed at the moment.

Dr Amoako Baah raised issues against the structure of Ghana’s political system which he said makes it difficult to get the right leaders to lead.

He described the system as a beauty contest where only the rich, who may not even have ideas on how to govern, partake in.

Speaking on the Ghana Tonight show on TV3 Thursday, July 27 while contributing to a discussion on the political system in Ghana, the stalwart of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) said “Our whole political setup is not set up for the right person, it s set up for a beauty contest and in that beauty contest, only rich people participate in it. If presidential aspirants don't have the means, don't bother.

“That is why we find it difficult to find the right person. We need to have a jack of all trades, not just one who looks good or speaks well and makes promises.

“We need someone who knows what he wants to do, it doesn't mean he knows everything but he has a working idea of everything he is doing. We don't have such people running for president.”

—3news.com