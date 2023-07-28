‘The purpose of the legislation action on cannabis not to promote recreational use’— Bagbin

28.07.2023 LISTEN

The Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has clarified that illicit use of cannabis is still punishable by law despite the recent passage of the law.

Ghana's parliament has passed into law the Narcotics Control Commission Bill, 2023.

The Ministry of Interior has been bestowed with the responsibility of issuing licenses for the cultivation of cannabis, opening up avenues for the utilization of this versatile plant in various beneficial applications.

Since then, there has been a wide public perception that people can now freely smoke marijuana.

The Speaker of Parliament of Ghana however clarified that anyone caught using cannabis illegally will face the full force of the law.

He said, "I therefore call on the law enforcement authorities to continue investigating offenders.

“The purpose of our legislation has never been, and is not now, to promote or legalize the recreational use or smoking of cannabis. I reiterate the cultivation, manufacture, processing, production, sale, distribution or use of narcotics plants, including wee, marijuana or synthetic or semi-synthetic drug without lawful authority remains an offense and is punishable by our laws."

