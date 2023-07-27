Let's explore innovative ways in the fight against human trafficking our region-- Abena Annobea Asare

The Head of the Human Trafficking Secretariat Unit at the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection in Ghana (MOGCSP), Abena Annobea Asare has encouraged each member of the ECOWAS network of national focal institution for human trafficking to adopt innovation and technology in the fight against human trafficking.

This she insists will ensure they remain resolute in their commitment to implement the strategies and collaborations that have been outlined during the 15th Annual Review Meeting Of The Ecowas Regional Network Of National Focal Institutions Against Trafficking In Persons Plus (RNNI-TIP+)

"Let us strengthen our capacity-building initiatives, foster cross-border cooperation, and enhance our communication networks to ensure a comprehensive and effective response to human trafficking," she said.

Speaking on behalf of the Deputy Minister of MOGCSP, Hon Francisca Oteng-Mensah at the closing ceremony of RNNI-TIP+ on Wednesday 26th July in Accra, Abena Annobea Asare called for unity among ECOWAS countries to defeat the perpetrators of the act and protect the victims.

"While much progress has been made over the years, we must acknowledge that there is still much work ahead of us. The fight against human trafficking requires a united front, cooperation, and sustained efforts at regional, national, and international levels," she said.

During the three-day event, participants from 15 African countries engaged in significant deliberations, shared experiences and outlined strategies to combat one of the gravest crimes affecting the region, human trafficking.

The conference also focused on the preparation for the commemoration of the World Day Against Human Trafficking which is slated on the 30th of July each year. This year's theme is "Reach Every Victim Of Trafficking, Leave No One Behind".

The year's celebration will be in Eastern Region where the community leaders, women, and children will be sensitized on human trafficking

She urged everyone to be vigilant because everybody can be trafficked.

Melita Gruevska Graham, Head of the Anti-Trafficking Programme at the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) reiterated that the fight against human trafficking is a global issue and hence requires a collective responsibility.

She said the ICMPD is committed to supporting and working with the ECOWAS to fight this menace in the sub-region.