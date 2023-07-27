ModernGhana logo
Gov’t runs to pay GHS50.5 to WAEC to avoid cancellation of 2023 BECE, WASSCE

Government has paid over GHS50 million to the West Africa Education Council (WAEC) amid fears that this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will be cancelled.

The Minority on Thursday hinted that the 2023 BECE and WASSCE are set to be cancelled due to government’s indebtedness to WAEC.

However, this evening, Deputy Minister of Education, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour confirmed that government on Wednesday, July 26, paid an amount of GHS40 million to WAEC for the conduct of BECE.

“I wish to state emphatically that all arrangements to begin BECE on the 7th of August are in place and nothing has changed. The BECE will be conducted by WAEC. Yes, there were some concerns of indebtedness that were brought to our attention and that matter between the Ministry of Education and WAEC has been engaged. As of yesterday an amount of GHS40 million has been paid to WAEC.

“The examination is going on as planned and nothing is going to stop it,” Reverend John Ntim Fordjour assured in an interview with Citi News.

This has been collaborated by Winifred Ampiaw who is the Public Affairs Officer at WAEC.

Speaking to Citi News on Thursday evening, she disclosed that government has paid GHS50.5 million to WAEC for the conduct of this year’s BECE and WASSCE.

“I would say that we have received some amount of money that would enable us to conduct the exam for both BECE and the WASSCE. However, there is a payment plan to pay the rest so so far we have received GHS10.5 million to be able to conduct BECE, and that of WASSCE we have also received GHS40 million.

“This amount will enable us to take care of the pre-exams and then the conduct of the exams itself. I want to assure the public that yes we are in a position to conduct both exams for this year,” Winifred Ampiaw stressed.

Meanwhile, government needs to pay WAEC GHS31 million to cover post-examination activities.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

