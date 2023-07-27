Academic City advances to zonal championship finals at the Tertiary Business Sense Challenge

27.07.2023 LISTEN

In a historic year of achievements, Academic City University has set new records for itself by reaching the finals of the southern zonal championship for the first time.

The university has been making waves in this year's competition, marking its debut with an impressive victory over Laweh University College, securing a resounding 41-6 win.

Their journey to the finals continued with a thrilling contest against Accra Technical University in a closely fought quiz. Academic City demonstrated their dominance and emerged victorious, securing their place in the zonal championship final for the very first time.

However, the path to success was not without its challenges. During the contest, the Academic City Team raised concerns about members of the opposing school murmuring answers to their contestants on stage. This complaint was validated by another coach from a different school. Fortunately, the issue was swiftly addressed, as the quiz continued. Academic City persevered and secured a second successive quiz victory.

These back-to-back triumphs have propelled Academic City into the grand final of the southern zone competition and earned them a well-deserved spot in the Quarterfinals of the National Contest.

The excitement now intensifies as Academic City prepares to face formidable opponents, University of Ghana who are the defending zonal champions and Pentecost University, in the ultimate showdown on Friday, 28th July 2023 at the esteemed LBC Auditorium, UPSA. The upcoming contest promises to be a test of skill and determination, with both sides poised for a challenge. The question on everyone's mind is whether Academic City will once again rise to the occasion and set yet another record for itself.

Leading the Academic City Team is Dr. Mark Tampuri, supported by Dorcas Temituro accompanying the team. The team's contestants, Enoch, Daniel Amanor, and Uegene, Kwame Asiesu-Dartey have exhibited some prowess throughout the competition.

As the anticipation builds and all watch in excitement, all eyes are on Academic City as they prepare to make history once more in the pursuit of victory in the zonal championship finals. The task looks daunting but, we all wait to see.