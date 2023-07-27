Ghana Digital Innovation Week returns in November

Mark your calendars for November 15th - 17th, 2023, as the Ghana Digital Innovation Week returns with amplified excitement and achievements. Following two years of over 6,000 attendees, 96 exhibitions, and 60 insightful sessions led by ecosystem actors, this highly anticipated event is ready for even more impact this year.

Ghana Digital Innovation Week (GDIW) is a nationwide series of events showcasing and celebrating milestones in Ghana's Digital Innovation Ecosystem. This platform allows various actors to learn, share ideas and create connections to enhance the progress of the landscape.

The event is co-created and co-owned by actors from the private sector, academia, policymakers, Development Partners, and Civil Society Organizations through the support of the Digital Transformation Centre, implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). It is also held in collaboration with MASHAV, Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation through the Embassy of Israel in Ghana, The Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, and the Ministry of Communication and Digitalization.

This year, GDIW will kick off with regional events in Tamale, Koforidua, and Kumasi, leading up to the three-day finale in Greater Accra. By involving participants from across the country, GDIW aims to promote discourse on enhancing digital literacy and adoption, particularly in remote areas.

Collaborations and synergies will be created as the three-day event will bring together digital policymakers, startups, corporates, intermediary organizations and grassroots across the country. The outcomes of this collaborative event will encompass networking opportunities, the creation and presentation of digital policies, and a heightened emphasis on digital transformation.

More than a festival, GDIW offers an immersive and impactful experience for all participants. At its core, the event aims to nurture the rapid growth of technology and innovation in Ghana. This year’s event will host over 30 sessions nationwide, featuring presentations and innovative displays from influential digital leaders and key players in the innovation ecosystem. With its diverse range of event options, there is something extraordinary for everyone to experience.

Join us at Ghana Digital Innovation Week 2023 and become an integral part of the digital revolution that is reshaping Ghana's future.