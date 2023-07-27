Lands Ministry, Amansie West District Assembly partnered to commission Small-Scale Mining in three communities

The Amansie West District Assembly in the Ashanti Region has officially launched a sustainable community mining scheme at Moseaso-Abransie, Yawkrom-Asamang, and Banko Camp to legitimise the operations of small-scale miners in the area.

The initiative which was championed by the District Chief Executive (DCE), Honourable Nii Larteh Ollenu, is geared towards the attainment of inclusive, responsible and sustainable mining amongst the miners.

Speaking at the commissioning on Wednesday, Honourable Ollenu expressed his elation about the fact that his years of persistent push for the proper regularisation of small-scale mining has finally come to fruition.

According to him, the project would create innumerable job opportunities for the indigenes, especially amongst the youth, owing to the abundance of gold in the area. Admitting the challenges that arise as a result of mining, he assured that the assembly had implemented measures to prevent any litigations or clashes.

"The reality is that this would eradicate the issue of joblessness amongst the youth because gold abound in the district. We are very much aware of the litigations that arise as a result of mining, so procedures have been laid down for regulating it," he noted.

Honourable Ollenu conveyed his profound gratitude to President Nana Akufo-Addo for his unflinching support of the community mining initiative.

He therefore assured the chiefs that the Amansie West District Assembly would also ensure that the project serves in the best interest of the district, the natives as well as the miners.

According to him, more than 100 indigenes participated in a training workshop which was recently organised by government for miners, leading to the creation of about 92 mining groups.

"The assembly would do whatever it can to make the communities, and the small-scale miners benefit from this."

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Honourable Mireku Duker - who represented the sector minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor - said the newly-built special structures is a testament to the readiness of the district to diligently mine.

He disclosed that more than 3,500 persons would get employed, adding that small-scale mining has employed more persons than one million people nationwide. He, however, cautioned against mining activities that deliberately destroy rivers and forests with impunity.

According to him, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has formed a military patrol team to ward off illegal miners from the Black Volta. The Deputy Minister appealed to mining companies to cede off some of their vast concessions for community mining.

"We should not tolerate the destruction of our water bodies by the activities of mining. Companies with several kilometres of concession should release cede off some for community mining," he stated.

Honorable Mireku Duker stated that as part of its corporate social responsibility, the small-scale mining sector must sponsor the construction of schools, toilet facilities, etc. for national development.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Moseaso-Abransie, Nana Darko Gyawu III, eulogised the Amansie West Zone of Small-scale Miners' Association for reclaiming vast acres of lands in the district deforested by the activities of illegal miners.

He stated that the group has filled abandoned mining pits and partnered with the Forestry Commission to plant trees. According to him, the miners must support their communities and also reclaim the lands after use.

He pleaded with the assembly to strictly apply the regulations governing the activities of the small-scale miners, and ensure that the companies pay tax to the assembly to develop the district.