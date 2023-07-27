‘Your face has never been on a presidential ballot paper yet you claim to defeat me twice’— Mahama to Bawumia

Former President John Dramani Mahama has responded to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s claim of defeating him twice in elections.

According to Mahama, Dr. Bawumia who has never found his face on any presidential ballot should refrain from such comments since he has never contested him in any election.

Speaking on the KSM Show on July 27, the former President said he contested President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo whose face was on the ballot not Dr. Bawumia.

“That’s what I saw, that he’s beaten me twice and he knows how to beat me again but I’ve never run against him, his face has never been on a presidential ballot paper.

“So how can you say you’ve beaten me. I’ve never run against you as a presidential candidate. It’s Nana Addo I ran against in 2012. I beat him and then in 2016 he won and then 2020 he won.

“So even between Nana Addo and I, l’ve won once, he’s won twice, It’s just that he’s not going to run again but I am sure if he was going to run again, I would’ve equalized,” John Dramani Mahama stated.

Mr. Mahama, who is the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) advised Dr. Bawumia to focus on his flagbearership race and secure victory before thinking about 2024 national elections.

“It’s a primaries with NPP so he should concentrate on telling NPP and the country what he can do, I don’t know why I’m a ‘bougie’ man for him, he can’t get my name out of his lips," he stated.

The former President said this following a comment made by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during one of his flagbearership campaigns.

“If you look at all of us the ten aspirants, I have the political experience in campaigning and winning elections against John Mahama.

“I have beaten him twice already and I know how to defeat him again in the 2024 elections,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia stated.