We faces dire operational impact due to donor support cut — Ghana AIDS Commission

Director-General of the Ghana AIDS Commission, Dr Kyeremeh Atuahene, has raised concerns about the detrimental effects of the withdrawal of donor support and the decreasing allocation of government funds on the commission's critical operations.

Addressing the Public Accounts Committee during a sitting in Accra on Wednesday, 26 July 2023, Dr Atuahene highlighted the grave situation faced by the commission.

He revealed that the Ghana AIDS Commission presently receives no funding from donors, putting severe strain on their ability to effectively carry out their mandate in combating the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

Additionally, the dwindling financial support from the government has further compounded the challenges they are facing.

In response to the financial constraints, Dr Atuahene shared that the commission is actively seeking alternative strategies to generate funds and sustain its crucial work. One approach involves fostering partnerships and initiatives to mobilize resources and support the National HIV/AIDS Response, in accordance with the provisions of Act 938, which established the commission.

“We are closely analyzing our financial situation and actively working with our partners to conduct a sustainability assessment for the AIDS response. Our goal is to devise a comprehensive plan for the financial future of the commission's initiatives,” Dr Atuahene stated.

The Ghana AIDS Commission has launched various initiatives to appeal for support from the public. Among these initiatives is the introduction of a USSD code, *9898#, which provides an accessible platform for concerned citizens to contribute to the commission's efforts in bridging the significant financial gap.

The Ghana AIDS Commission plays a pivotal role in combating the spread of HIV/AIDS and providing essential care and support to those affected. However, the recent reduction in donor funding and government allocation is posing a serious threat to their ability to deliver these crucial services effectively.

Stakeholders, including civil society organisations and concerned citizens, are closely monitoring the situation and have emphasized the importance of rallying support to ensure the Ghana AIDS Commission can continue its vital work in mitigating the impact of HIV/AIDS in the country.

As the commission faces unprecedented financial challenges, collective efforts are needed to secure its sustainable future and safeguard the health and well-being of communities impacted by the epidemic.

Source: classfmonline.com

