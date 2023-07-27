Work on new NHIA office in Ayirebi ongoing smoothly; health insurance issues to be addressed — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said construction of a new National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) office is ongoing smoothly in the Ayirebi constituency.

According to the Ofoase-Ayirebi lawmaker, the move seeks to address health insurance issues.

He shared in a tweet on July 27, that the measures he is putting in place will improve access to health insurance cover.

“In Ayirebi yesterday, I inspected work on the new NHIA office building under construction. The objective is to have our district health insurance issues attended to locally without having to report to another district. This is expected to improve access to Health Insurance Cover.

“Contractor and workers assure us of speedy progress on this project. Many thanks for your support guys,” Kojo Oppong Nkrumah stated.

In the Western North Region, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia opened a state-of-the-art District Hospital at Akontombra as part of the construction of medical facilities showcasing a commitment to providing healthcare in line with the Universal Health Coverage Policy.

According to Dr. Bawumia, the government is determined to do all it takes to provide the necessary infrastructure and logistics to ensure speedier and better access to healthcare for Ghanaians.

He said, “The 42-bed Hospital is one of six medical facilities for which construction began three years ago.”

The Vice President said a number of initiatives had been implemented in the healthcare sector over the past seven years, including Surveillance, Outbreak Response Management, and Analysis System (SORMAS) eHealth System, which has significantly improved disease control and outbreak management systems.