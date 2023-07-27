The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has expressed scepticism regarding the ongoing investigation into the theft case involving former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah and her house helps.

In an interview on Okay FM’s “Ade Akye Abia” morning show monitored by ModernGhana News, Asiedu Nketia stated that President Akufo-Addo will as usual sweep this case under the carpet.

He further asserted that President Akufo-Addo has a history of clearing his appointees involved in corruption scandals, and he does not expect Cecilia Dapaah's situation to be any different.

He sarcastically referred to the President as "Mr. Lomotey the Clearing Agent," implying that Akufo-Addo has a tendency to shield his appointees from accountability.

"President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo has over the years cleared his appointees who have been involved in one corruption case or the other, and I don't see this as any exception," Asiedu Nketia stated.

Cecilia Dapaah's case came to light when two of her house helps faced charges for allegedly stealing huge sums of money from her residence.

Despite the allegations, President Akufo-Addo, in a statement, praised Cecilia Dapaah's loyalty and contribution to the government.

"I am confident like you that at the end of the day, your integrity, whilst in office, will be established. I wish you the very best in all your endeavours," the President's statement read.