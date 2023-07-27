ModernGhana logo
Supreme Court dismisses James Gyakye Quayson's application to challenge high court ruling

The Supreme Court has ruled on an application filed by James Gyakye Quayson, who sought to challenge a decision made by the high court concerning the disclosure of evidence in his ongoing criminal trial.

However, the Supreme Court dismissed his application, upholding the high court's decision.

Gyakye Quayson's legal team had filed a certiorari application, arguing that the trial judge had made an error in denying their request for additional disclosures from the Attorney General's office. They claimed that the judge's decision was based on a document from the Attorney General, which lacked an accompanying affidavit.

The key contention of Gyakye Quayson's lawyers was that the judge should have allowed their application to be heard and considered, despite the absence of an accompanying affidavit in the document from the Attorney General. They asserted that the document lacked the necessary legal weight and should not have been relied upon by the court.

However, Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame opposed the certiorari application, arguing that it was incomplete. He pointed out that although the application was made by Gyakye Quayson, the supporting deposition did not provide proof of authority from the lawyer, which violated court rules and rendered the application incomplete. Additionally, the Attorney General refuted claims that Gyakye Quayson's lawyers were not allowed to present their arguments during the high court proceedings, citing excerpts from the high court's records to support his position.

After carefully considering the arguments presented by both sides, the Supreme Court ultimately ruled that Gyakye Quayson's application lacked merit and therefore dismissed it. As a result, the decision of the high court regarding the disclosure of further evidence in Gyakye Quayson's criminal trial remains unchanged.

-Classfmonline

