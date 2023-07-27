ModernGhana logo
Akufo-Addo congratulates Liberia on 176th Independence Day celebration

On Wednesday, July 26 President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana was invited as the Guest of Honour to join the people of Liberia in celebrating their 176th Independence Day.

President Akufo-Addo conveyed warm congratulations on behalf of the Government and people of Ghana to Liberia for achieving this momentous milestone.

He commended Liberia for displaying remarkable resilience and unwavering determination in the face of numerous challenges and obstacles—a true exemplar for the entire West African region.

One distinctive point he highlighted was that Liberia holds the unique distinction of being the sole nation on the African continent that has never experienced foreign colonization. This noteworthy historical fact deserved high praise and acknowledgment.

Furthermore, President Akufo-Addo praised Liberia for its exemplary leadership since the implementation of the Accra Comprehensive Peace Agreement.

He specifically commended the country for consistently organizing free, credible, and transparent elections.

The President expressed confidence that the upcoming presidential and legislative elections scheduled for October would uphold this honorable tradition.

Source: classfmonline.com

