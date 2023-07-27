Opuni files motion at Supreme Court to set aside High Court’s adoption of Honyenuga proceedings

Former Cocobod CEO, Stephen Opuni has, through his lawyers, filed a stay of proceedings motion at the Supreme Court in an attempt to set aside the adoption of former trier Justice Clemence Honyenuga's proceedings.

Justice Aboagye Tandoh, the third and current judge hearing the almost-six-year case of wilfully causing financial loss of GHS217 million brought against Dr Opuni and two others, adopted the proceedings in his ruling on 25 July 2023, after the Court of Appeal overturned a ruling to start the case de novo, by Justice Anokye Gyimah, the second judge, from whom he took over the matter.

Justice Gyimah has been transferred to a different jurisdiction in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

He took over the case following the retirement of Justice Honyenuga, who presided over it from 2018 until his retirement in September 2022 and the exhaustion of a subsequent six-month extension of his mandate by then-Chief Justice Kwesi Anin-Yeboah.

On Thursday, 27 July 2023, Dr Opuni's counsel, led by Mr Samuel Codjoe, informed the court of the stay of proceedings process for which the Supreme Court has fixed 12 October 2023 for a determination.

The prosecution, led by State Attorney Evelyn Keelson, however, told the court they were unaware of the substitution and they have not been served with the process.

Also, Mr Benson Nutsukpui, lead counsel for the second and third accused (Seidu Agongo and Agricult Ghana Limited) informed the court that his side has also not been served.

The judge acknowledged that, indeed, a process of that nature had been filed though the other parties have not been served.

He, thus, adjourned the case to 12 October 2023 for further direction to be provided.

Justice Tandoh also urged the first accused, Dr Opuni, to ensure the other parties were duly served with the process but his counsel said they do not have the obligation to do that.

On the day the judge adopted the precious proceedings when he sat on the case for the second time, he said he had gone through all the previous records on the case and was satisfied with the entirety of the records.

However, Mr Codjoe objected to the decision, arguing that his side was yet to receive those records of proceedings to go through.

He, therefore, prayed the court to revise its decision to afford them the opportunity to access the records so they could all be on the same page.

Counsel for second and third accused, Mr Nutsukpui, subscribed to that prayer, too.

He said he had applied for it but was yet to access it at the time.

However, Principal State Attorney, Stella Ohene Appiah, argued that the court did not have to wait for the other parties to adopt records of the previous proceedings because the Court of Appeal, in its decision dated 3 July 2023, was clear on what the High Court was supposed to do.

The court could not hear the substantive case scheduled for the sitting, which was the continuation of the cross-examination of the seventh defense witness, who, according to the counsel for the first accused, had travelled out of the jurisdiction for his son's graduation.

Justice Tandoh ordered the travel document of the witness by the close of day, Wednesday, 26 July 2023.

He, at that sitting, directed the parties to get the records of the previous proceedings before today (Thursday, 27 July 2023) and also make available a witness from the other defense side (witness for second and third accused) if the seventh defense witness is not available.

Source: classfmonline.com