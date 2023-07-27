Chief Justice Torkornoo cautions James Gyakye Quayson over absence in court

ModernGhana logo
The Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo has cautioned Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson for not showing up in court.

The Chief Justice described the attitude of the lawmaker as irregular, urging that it should be discouraged.

The 5-member panel of the Supreme Court dismissed Gyakye Quayson’s application to halt his daily trial at the High Court.

Lawyers for Gyakye Quayson argued that the High Court refused a request for prosecutors to be compelled to provide certain documents they had failed to disclose during the trial.

The Assin North MP who was absent in court but was represented by his counsel did not please the panel.

“He doesn't treat this court properly. He engages this court, and he refuses to appear. When you ask the court to exercise discretion, you must treat the court properly”, Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo noted.

—3news.com

