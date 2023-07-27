Why do we celebrate persons who are wealthy with dubious sources of income — Mahama quizzes

Former President John Mahama has raised issues against the failure of authorities to question the source of income of persons suspected to have made their money through dubious means.

He questioned why such persons are often celebrated without anybody probing the source of the income.

Mr Mahama said these at the 2023 Development Conference organized by the Church of Pentecost on Wednesday, July 26.

He said “Why do we celebrate persons who today are wealthy with dubious sources of income and yet society is not concerned about what the source of income is.

“Ethics have a direct impact on national development and as a student of history I can say unequivocally that in history, all civilizations that have fallen have done so after they lost their moral and ethical compass.”

He added “It’s our prayer that Ghana continues to maintain its moral compass in order that we can continue to ensure national development, prosperity and dignity for our people.”

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor who was also at the event reminded all and sundry about the power wielded by the people in the governance of any country.

Mr Kufuor stressed that the constitution reposes that sovereignty in the people, and Ghanaians, for that matter, the reason transparency and accountability are integral to governance.

The Conference was held on the theme: 'Moral Vision and National Development'.

It had in attendance major stakeholders of national development with the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, leading the pack of dignitaries present.

Mr Kufuor, who governed as President of the Republic of Ghana from January 7, 2001 to January 6, 2009, underscored the need for governors of the country to be responsible to the governed in the scheme of governance.

“Indeed, the national constitution of Ghana reposes sovereignty in the people as a whole,” he stressed.

“This is why the conditions of accountability and transparency are requisite to governance so the governors will always be mindful that they hold power in trust of the people, the real owners of power.”

—3news.com