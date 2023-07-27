Meet 52-Year-old Godfred Omega who is changing perceptions about the success of Agriculture in Obuasi

Obuasi is widely known for its historic rich mineral wealth. For more than a century, Obuasi has been a pillar driving the economy of Ghana. Yet, little is known of its Agricultural wealth and prowess.

Contrary to the popular perception that lands in Obuasi are losing its fertility to the effects of mining activities, Agricultural thrives in Obuasi.

According to the Municipal Chief Executive Hon Elijah Adansi-Bonah in his speech at the 2021 farmers day, “Obuasi is not affected by the Dutch Disease since 52% of our people are into Agriculture whiles 29% of us are in the public service with only 19% of the people in the mining sector”.

These statistics according to the MCE clearly state that agriculture is the mainstay of the people of Obuasi.

One man who stands out and clearly demonstrates the success and influence of farming in Obuasi on his life is 52-year-old Godfred Omega from Nhyiaeso.

Speaking to this reporter, Mr. Omega said she was going through hardships until he embraced farming.

Sharing his success story, Mr. Omega said life was unbearable for him and his family. He said after painstaking reflection on how to pick up the pieces and earn a living, he took to farming.

He said through farming, he has renovated his family's mud-house into a block building. "I am now the breadwinner of my family having employed all my siblings in my farm and pay them myself".

He said he has also acquired a fleet of vehicles and motorcycles for himself since he delved into farming.

Mr. Omega said he has 12-acres of maize, 1-acre of yam,2 cocoa farms, 6-acre of oil palm which he planted last year and 4-acres of oil palm which he planted this year. He again revealed that he has a large vegetable farm to his credit.

He attributed his success story to the healthy collaboration he enjoys with the extension officers from the Agric department in the Obuasi Municipality. He said that whiles the department offers him technical advice, they have also supported him with farm implements like cutlasses, wellington boots as well as DDT, Ammonia, seedlings and fertilizers.

"Since my 3-year association with the Agric department I have not encountered any challenge on my farm," he stated.

He admonished the people of Obuasi especially the youth to develop an interest in farming which he said has enormous benefits.