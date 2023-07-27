ADISCO 'choking bully' arrested, to be arraigned today

The Cape Coast police unit has arrested the student at Adisadel College who was captured in a video that has gone viral, choking a fellow student in a dormitory.

The bully was cautioned for causing harm and assault.

He is to be arraigned today, Thursday, 27 July 2023.

The victim, Kelvin Ofori, who was suspended together with Bobby, the bully, as well as the onlookers during the brawl, has had his punishment withdrawn.

This followed an appeal by the mother, who did not understand why her son should suffer the same punishment when he was at the receiving end of the bullying.

The victim is getting medical and psychological attention,

In the video of the incident, the bully was seen smacking the victim's head against a bunk bed while choking him.

The victim's face got swollen and bloodied.

Ofori said the fight started after he demanded his SIM card back from the bully.

