Scrap sanitation and pollution levy – Concerned drivers

Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana (CDAG) has demanded the removal of the Sanitation and Pollution Levy imposed on petroleum products.

According to the association, the levy, which amounted to 10GP per litre on petroleum products in 2022, has generated over GHS200 million as of July last year, after being in effect for 15 months.

In a joint statement signed by key representatives, including Nana Owiredu (Deputy National Secretary), David Agboado (National Public Relations Officer), Paa Willie (National Chairman), and Big Joe (Ashanti Regional Chairman), CDAG called on the former Minister for Sanitation and Water, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, to provide a detailed account of how the funds from the sanitation and pollution levy were utilised.

The association expressed disappointment in the lack of noticeable improvements in sanitation conditions at various lorry stations and terminals, despite the significant revenue generated through the levy. They emphasised that it is crucial for the former Minister to be transparent about the allocation of these funds.

Alleging possible misuse of the funds for personal gain, CDAG accused the President and the former Minister of using the petroleum and sanitation levy as a means to amass wealth.

CDAG urged the Finance Minister to consider scrapping the levy in the upcoming budget statement, warning that failure to do so may result in fare increases by the drivers.

Additionally, they appealed to the Special Prosecutor to fearlessly investigate the former sanitation minister, even in the face of alleged interference from the President, to ensure accountability and transparency in the handling of public funds.

Source: classfmonline.com