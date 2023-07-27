Gov’t putting systems in place to enhance transparency - Bawumia

The Vice President of the Republic, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has assured the Ghanaian people that government is committed to ensuring transparency in its dealings.

The flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) made the declaration on Wednesday, July 26, when he represented President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the 2023 Development Conference organised by the Church of Pentecost.

In his address on the theme, “Moral Vision and National Development” the Vice President underscored that the behavior of the people determines the transformation of a nation.

According to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia this is why government is focused on putting in place systems through digitalization that will reduce the role of the human factor and enhance transparency.

“We are putting in place systems (like unique identification from birth, integration of databases of Bank Accounts, SIM cards, Passport, DVLA, SSNIT, Births and Deaths, Ghana Health Service and the National Identification Authority) along with the digitalization of public services at various institutions,” the Vice President noted.

The Vice President further indicated that he is confident that the systems government is putting in place will encourage and compel morally upright behaviour by citizens and residents.

Dr. Bawumia applauded the Church of Pentecost for Organising the 2023 Development Conference.

He also emphasised that the contribution of the Church of Pentecost to education, healthcare, social welfare and the financial development of Ghana continues to merit the unalloyed gratitude of Ghanaians.