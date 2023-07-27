ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Gov’t putting systems in place to enhance transparency - Bawumia

Headlines Govt putting systems in place to enhance transparency - Bawumia
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Vice President of the Republic, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has assured the Ghanaian people that government is committed to ensuring transparency in its dealings.

The flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) made the declaration on Wednesday, July 26, when he represented President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the 2023 Development Conference organised by the Church of Pentecost.

In his address on the theme, “Moral Vision and National Development” the Vice President underscored that the behavior of the people determines the transformation of a nation.

According to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia this is why government is focused on putting in place systems through digitalization that will reduce the role of the human factor and enhance transparency.

“We are putting in place systems (like unique identification from birth, integration of databases of Bank Accounts, SIM cards, Passport, DVLA, SSNIT, Births and Deaths, Ghana Health Service and the National Identification Authority) along with the digitalization of public services at various institutions,” the Vice President noted.

The Vice President further indicated that he is confident that the systems government is putting in place will encourage and compel morally upright behaviour by citizens and residents.

Dr. Bawumia applauded the Church of Pentecost for Organising the 2023 Development Conference.

He also emphasised that the contribution of the Church of Pentecost to education, healthcare, social welfare and the financial development of Ghana continues to merit the unalloyed gratitude of Ghanaians.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

1 hour ago

We're unperturbed by Bawumia's positioning on the ballot paper; he is number ten Mbapp —Dennis Miracles We're unperturbed by Bawumia's positioning on the ballot paper; he is number ten...

1 hour ago

It is not wrong for an individual, a citizen or judge, sitting or retired to criticize the judiciary— Joyce Bawah “It is not wrong for an individual, a citizen or judge, sitting or retired to cr...

1 hour ago

NPP and NDC are not the same; ignore that NPP psychology, they're their own mess — Mahama NPP and NDC are not the same; ignore that NPP psychology, they're their own mess...

1 hour ago

NPP race: Bawumia's 10 ballot spot echoes Akufo-Addo's 2007 win — NPP communicator NPP race: Bawumia's #10 ballot spot echoes Akufo-Addo's 2007 win — NPP communica...

1 hour ago

NPP flagbearer race: Party history suggests those last on ballot always win – Bawumia NPP flagbearer race: Party history suggests those last on ballot always win – Ba...

2 hours ago

Repeal of death penalty will bring chaos; lets get ready for the consequences — Obiri Boahen Repeal of death penalty will bring chaos; let’s get ready for the consequences —...

2 hours ago

Positions on ballot papers don't matter — UG Political Science Lecturer Positions on ballot papers don't matter — UG Political Science Lecturer

2 hours ago

Intervene in our chieftaincy dispute – Residents of Adum-Afrancho beg Asantehene Intervene in our chieftaincy dispute – Residents of Adum-Afrancho beg Asantehene

2 hours ago

Alan reschedules Ashanti region campaign Alan reschedules Ashanti region campaign

2 hours ago

It's a big insult to say Cecilia Dapaah's cash was funeral donation — Policy Analyst It's a big insult to say Cecilia Dapaah's cash was funeral donation — Policy Ana...

Just in....
body-container-line