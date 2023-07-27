“It is not wrong for an individual, a citizen or judge, sitting or retired to criticize the judiciary”— Joyce Bawah

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, the aide to Former President John Dramani Mahama has once more revisited the issue of the Dormaahene being dragged before the Judicial Council.

According to the aide to former President Mahama, there is nothing wrong with expressing one's unhappiness with an issue of national concern.

On July 27, she wrote in a tweet, "There is a clear distinction between insults and constructive criticisms."

“It is not wrong for an individual, a citizen or judge, sitting or retired to criticize the judiciary. There is a clear distinction between insults and constructive criticisms. We appear to be unable to distinguish between constructive criticisms and barefaced insults,” Joyce Bawah Mogtari stated.

Dormaahene speaking at the Bono, Bono East, Ahafo, and Western North regional version of the Professor John Evans Atta Mills Commemorative Lecture in Sunyani appealed for the A-G to drop the criminal charges against James Gyakye Quayson, the Assin North MP.

He insisted that it was needless for Attorney General Godfred Dame to continue the case after the chiefs and people of the Assin North constituency re-elected Mr. Quayson.

Osagyefo Agyemang Badu who doubles as the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs said the law has a provision that permitted the A-G to discontinue any case if citizens were not interested.

He said continuing with the criminal trial was an insult to Ghanaians and the people of Assin North.