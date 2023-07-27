ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

“It is not wrong for an individual, a citizen or judge, sitting or retired to criticize the judiciary”— Joyce Bawah

Social News It is not wrong for an individual, a citizen or judge, sitting or retired to criticize the judiciary— Joyce Bawah
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, the aide to Former President John Dramani Mahama has once more revisited the issue of the Dormaahene being dragged before the Judicial Council.

According to the aide to former President Mahama, there is nothing wrong with expressing one's unhappiness with an issue of national concern.

On July 27, she wrote in a tweet, "There is a clear distinction between insults and constructive criticisms."

“It is not wrong for an individual, a citizen or judge, sitting or retired to criticize the judiciary. There is a clear distinction between insults and constructive criticisms. We appear to be unable to distinguish between constructive criticisms and barefaced insults,” Joyce Bawah Mogtari stated.

Dormaahene speaking at the Bono, Bono East, Ahafo, and Western North regional version of the Professor John Evans Atta Mills Commemorative Lecture in Sunyani appealed for the A-G to drop the criminal charges against James Gyakye Quayson, the Assin North MP.

He insisted that it was needless for Attorney General Godfred Dame to continue the case after the chiefs and people of the Assin North constituency re-elected Mr. Quayson.

Osagyefo Agyemang Badu who doubles as the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs said the law has a provision that permitted the A-G to discontinue any case if citizens were not interested.

He said continuing with the criminal trial was an insult to Ghanaians and the people of Assin North.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

Top Stories

1 hour ago

We're unperturbed by Bawumia's positioning on the ballot paper; he is number ten Mbapp —Dennis Miracles We're unperturbed by Bawumia's positioning on the ballot paper; he is number ten...

1 hour ago

It is not wrong for an individual, a citizen or judge, sitting or retired to criticize the judiciary— Joyce Bawah “It is not wrong for an individual, a citizen or judge, sitting or retired to cr...

1 hour ago

NPP and NDC are not the same; ignore that NPP psychology, they're their own mess — Mahama NPP and NDC are not the same; ignore that NPP psychology, they're their own mess...

1 hour ago

NPP race: Bawumia's 10 ballot spot echoes Akufo-Addo's 2007 win — NPP communicator NPP race: Bawumia's #10 ballot spot echoes Akufo-Addo's 2007 win — NPP communica...

1 hour ago

NPP flagbearer race: Party history suggests those last on ballot always win – Bawumia NPP flagbearer race: Party history suggests those last on ballot always win – Ba...

2 hours ago

Repeal of death penalty will bring chaos; lets get ready for the consequences — Obiri Boahen Repeal of death penalty will bring chaos; let’s get ready for the consequences —...

2 hours ago

Positions on ballot papers don't matter — UG Political Science Lecturer Positions on ballot papers don't matter — UG Political Science Lecturer

2 hours ago

Intervene in our chieftaincy dispute – Residents of Adum-Afrancho beg Asantehene Intervene in our chieftaincy dispute – Residents of Adum-Afrancho beg Asantehene

2 hours ago

Alan reschedules Ashanti region campaign Alan reschedules Ashanti region campaign

2 hours ago

It's a big insult to say Cecilia Dapaah's cash was funeral donation — Policy Analyst It's a big insult to say Cecilia Dapaah's cash was funeral donation — Policy Ana...

Just in....
body-container-line