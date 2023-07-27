ModernGhana logo
NPP and NDC are not the same; ignore that NPP psychology, they're their own mess — Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration must be blamed for the current economic predicament.

According to Mr. Mahama, in order to hide its mess the NPP is using propaganda to portray the National Democratic Congress (NDC) also as a failure like itself.

In an interview with Pan African TV, he said the development initiatives under his government were unrivalled.

“All of us are the same is NPP propaganda. They are in their mess and they want to draw everybody else into their same mess. You have messed the country up, not all politicians are the same but they are happy to push that mantra and make it look like oh whether NDC comes or NPP comes you are better of staying with us.

“That is the psychology of the propaganda they are doing, we are not the same. Our party (NDC) has a track record, we have given Ghanaians electricity than any party in the history of this country. Rawlings started the National Electrification programme and the Rural Electrification programme which has brought Ghana 80% electricity coverage amongst the top ten in Africa.

“We started the digital revolution in this country, I was Minister of this Communications in this country when we divided post and telecommunications when we created Ghana Telecom,” John Dramani Mahama stated.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
