Huge win for human rights – Amnesty International on abolishment of death penalty

Human rights group Amnesty International has praised Ghana's decision to abolish the death penalty as a "huge win for human rights."

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Amnesty wrote, "The Parliament of Ghana has abolished the death penalty for ordinary crimes. A huge win for human rights!!!"

The passage comes after Parliament voted on Tuesday, July 25, to remove capital punishment from the 1960 Criminal and Other Offences Act and the 1962 Armed Forces Act.

The amendment bill was sponsored by Madina MP Francis Xavier-Sosu. It replaces death penalty with life imprisonment.

Amnesty International has actively campaigned for worldwide abolition of capital punishment since 1977.

In November 2022, President Nana Akufo-Addo expressed to an Amnesty delegation the need to remove the death penalty from Ghana's laws.

While Ghana has handed down new death sentences in recent years, totalling 160 as of the end of 2022, no executions have taken place since 1993.

The bill now awaits President Akufo-Addo's assent to become law.

If signed, it would solidify Ghana's suspension of its executions and represent a major human rights victory for the country.