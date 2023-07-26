3 military officers, 3 civilians stand trial for attempted robbery

ModernGhana logo
Some three military officers and three civilians standing trial over attempted robbery of a mining company have been granted bail.

The military officers and their civilian counterparts were arrested on Wednesday, July 5 at Abuakwa in Kumasi whilst on their way to allegedly rob a mining company at Hwidiem in the Ahafo Region.

The arrest, according to police sources, followed a tip-off.

The six accused persons were arraigned before the Atasemanso Circuit Court on Wednesday, July 19 and remanded in custody to reappear a week later.

The three military officers were remanded in military custody whilst the three civilians were remanded in police custody.

Though their plea was not taken when they appeared in court on Wednesday, the suspects were granted bail of GH¢100,000 with landed property and 3 sureties each.

They will reappear in court on Monday, August 21.

3news.com

