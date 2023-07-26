Transparency and accountability are requisite to governance — Kufuor at Pentecost's national development conference

Ex president John Agyekum Kufuor has reminded all and sundry about the power wielded by the people in the governance of any country.

Mr Kufuor stressed that the constitution reposes that sovereignty in the people, and Ghanaians, for that matter, the reason transparency and accountability are integral to governance.

The former President was speaking on Wednesday, July 26 at the maiden edition of the National Development Conference 2023 organised by the Church of Pentecost.

The Conference was held on the theme: ‘Moral Vision and National Development’.

It had in attendance major stakeholders of national development with the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, leading the pack of dignitaries present.

Mr Kufuor, who reigned as President of the Republic of Ghana from January 7, 2001 to January 6, 2009, underscored the need for governors of the country to be responsible to the governed in the scheme of governance.

“Indeed, the national constitution of Ghana reposes sovereignty in the people as a whole,” he stressed.

“This is why the conditions of accountability and transparency are requisite to governance so the governors will always be mindful that they hold power in trust of the people, the real owners of power.”

He lauded the theme for the Conference, underscoring how it can be the touchstone to fix the proper compass to constitute development of Ghana.

The Gentle Giant, as he was affectionately nicknamed while president, pointed out that all developments rolled out by a particular government can only be justified in terms of its service to better the lot of all citizens regardless of tribe, religion, ideology, gender or wealth, among others.

Other speakers at the Conference, held at the Pentecost Convention Center (PCC) in the Central Region, were former President John Dramani Mahama, Vice President Bawumia, Speaker Alban Bagbin and Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.

—3news.com