27.07.2023

Taking parents out of Ghana’s education system worrying - National PTA

Jacob Agyenim Boateng
The National Council of Parents Teachers Association of Ghana say government’s decision to isolate parents from its policies in the education sector was not helping the country.

According to the association, some comments and posture of government create the impression that parents are not an important factor in the country’s education.

Secretary for the association Gapson Kofi Raphael in an interview with Captain Koda on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show "Nyansapo", on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 said parents are a key stakeholder in the delivery of quality education in Ghana.

"Ghana is operating open school system, where all stakeholders are needed to play their relevant roles to complement the efforts of the state machinery to ensure the school is strong and firm.

"A lot of infrastructures in many Schools across the country were built by parents, old students, philanthropists and other stakeholders whom we can all attest to the fact that their contributions to infrastructural development have gone a long way to improve education in Ghana.

“Why is the government now trying to take parents out of the development of schools, trying to paint a picture that, parents are rather sabotaging government policies", he quizzed.

Mr Kofi Rafael has therefore called on the government to come out with a clear policy on how the parents can support the efforts of the state in providing quality education to Ghanaian children.

