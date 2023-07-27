John Kumah denies claims of land fraud

John Kumah, the Deputy Minister for Finance and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu has rubbished reports saying he is involved in an illegal land scheme.

According to a statement issued by him, he claimed that those allegations are false and untrue hence it must be treated with the needed contempt it deserves.

This comes after an older woman, in her late 50s, is seen yelling and calling the deputy minister a thief in a viral video that has gained widespread attention.

She claims that John Kumah bought her land under the guise of using it for a government project but is actually utilizing it for his own business.

She fervently requests the restitution of her land, expressing her fury and intention to expose the Deputy Minister's activities as she is clearly distressed.

Read John Kumah statement below:

Response to Viral Video Accusing Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, Esq of Forcefully Taking Over Lands in Ejisu

I have taken notice of a viral video where a woman accuses me of taking over lands that do not belong to me.

I would like to refute these baseless claims and set the record straight regarding the true events surrounding the acquisition and use of the said land.

As many of you are aware, during my campaign to become the MP for Ejisu, I made a solemn promise to the people that I would establish an asphaltic plant to address the road deficiencies in the constituency.

To realize this vision and create job opportunities, the EJISU Club 100 was established to collaborate with Sogood Engineering and Construction Company to undertake this project among several others.

In the pursuit of fulfilling this commitment, I approached my family chief, Nana Kofi Agyei, for a piece of land for the construction of the asphaltic plant which he gifted to me in the presence of other family members after the Aseda custom was followed.

The intention behind this gift was never for personal gain but to uplift the community and improve the lives of its residents through job creation and enhanced infrastructure.

The progress of the asphaltic plant construction, which has reached an impressive 90% completion, stands as a testament to my unwavering dedication to fulfilling the promises made to my constituents during my campaign.

Regrettably, it has come to my attention that a few members of the family are expressing discontent over the gift of the land by the family chief. A land they have no rightful claim to.

I acknowledge their right to have differing opinions but strongly oppose their unwarranted insults and attacks directed at me for having forcefully taken their lands.

In response to the claims, I have already taken the necessary steps by reporting the matter to the Ejisu Police Service for the arrest of the individuals involved. I have also notified the family chief of the very distasteful actions of the individuals involved for the necessary customary actions to be taken against them.

As is evident in the video, there are no private houses built on the land but rather, heavy-duty vehicles, quarters for workers working on the asphaltic plant, and equipment for the asphaltic plants among several others.

It is very disheartening that in my quest to address a major challenge in the constituency, I have rather been attacked and vilified for an act I have not taken.

I would like to urge the public to disregard the content of the video and admonish the media for the defamatory comments in the video and their exposure to legal actions if it is believed that they are deliberately spreading the content of the video.