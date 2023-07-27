ModernGhana logo
Bosome Freho MP donates 1000 bags of cements to some communities in his constituency

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Bosome Freho in the Ashanti Region, Mr Kwasi Darko Boateng has donated one thousand bags of cement to some communities in the constituency.

The MP has also donated other building materials including roofing sheets, worth thousands of cedis to some communities in the area.

Hon Kwasi Darko Boateng during the presentation said it was part of efforts to support ongoing projects in the constituency.

Speaking to this reporter on Wednesday July 26, 2023, Mr Kwasi Darko Boateng disclosed that over 30 communities received the cement and building materials.

He added that the donation was done upon request from the constituents.

"There are hundreds of projects ongoing in our communities, some are school projects, Community Centres, and hospitals among others, and as their member of parliament, I pledged to support them with cement and other building materials when they sent me a request to support them.

"In fulfilling the promise, I donated over 1000 cement and other building materials to help complete the ongoing projects," he stated.

The MP said he remains committed to contributing towards the developmental projects in the constituency.

The Assembly Member for Mmrontuo Electoral Area, Hon Boakye Degraft Maxwell on behalf of the constituents expressed gratitude to the MP for the gesture.

He noted that the donation was timely as it will help most of the communities to complete some stalled projects.

