26.07.2023 Headlines

Scrap boarding schools; students turning occultists and lesbians — Prof Adei

Professor Stephen Adei, former rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration GIMPAProfessor Stephen Adei, former rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA)
Professor Stephen Adei, former rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), has called for the abolishment of public boarding schools in Ghana.

He called on the government to convert public boarding schools to day schools.

In an interview on Accra-based Asaase Radio's Breakfast Show on Wednesday, July 26, Prof Adei stated that the boarding school system has now "lost its relevance" and has become a breeding ground for social vices.

"I think that it was quite a useful means of training a few elites. What has happened over time is that, boarding school as the main vehicle of training children, when especially today we have free SHS, we have to scrap the boarding system in SHSs and make it local," he said.

Prof Adei explained that with the availability of free secondary education in Ghana, boarding schools are no longer necessary.

"Once we have reached a certain level, boarding school as a public means of education is a no, no. I tell you at this moment that people in boarding schools are likely to pick more anti-social things including lesbianism, occultism than before," he asserted.

His comments follow a recent viral video showing a student of Adisadel College in Cape Coast brutally assaulting a colleague, sparking condemnation across the country.

The culprits have been punished by the Ghana Education Service and the school.

However, Prof Adei believes such incidents point to deeper problems with boarding institutions.

