26.07.2023 LISTEN

Samuel Atta Akyea, Chairman of the Committee tasked to investigate the leaked audio detailing a plot to oust the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and rig the 2024 elections, has issued a stern warning to the those faceless persons to own up.

Speaking during an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM monitored by ModernGhana News in Accra on Tuesday, Mr. Atta Akyea urged those involved to come forward and take responsibility for their actions or face serious consequences for perjury.

"It is very easy to ascertain the individuals on the tape. I think it will not be too difficult.

“They need to own up, or they will face some serious perjury consequences. That is how I see the way to go," he emphasized.

He continued, “If it is your voice, it is your voice. Just give us the context of why you said what you said and the members of the committee will interrogate the matter and see whether what has happened has serious security implications as we approach the election year.”

The leaked tape purportedly contains discussions about plans to remove the current IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, from his position in an attempt to manipulate the upcoming elections.

The revelation of the audio recording has sparked widespread concern and calls for thorough investigation.

In reaction to the seriousness of the matter, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, constituted a seven-member committee to probe the authenticity of the leaked tape and investigate the allegations made therein.

The committee, chaired by Samuel Atta-Akyea, includes both majority and minority members of parliament, along with a technical expert, Dr. Isaac Lartey Annan, who is a lawyer and human rights specialist.

Stating this in Parliament, the Speaker said, “The special committee will be chaired by Hon. Atta Akyea and with him from the majority side are Hon. Yaw Boamah and Hon. Ophelia Mensah.

“And on the minority side, we have the Vice Chair, Honourable James Agalga, and with him are Honourable Eric Opoku and Honourable Peter Toobu,” he added.

The committee's main task is to ascertain the authenticity of the leaked tape and examine the allegations outlined in it.

Additionally, they are expected to make recommendations on how such incidents can be prevented in the future.