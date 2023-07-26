I’ve reported to Ejisu Police to arrest individuals wrongly insulting me for stealing their lands – John Kumah

Ejisu Member of Parliament (MP) and Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah has reported allegations that he forcefully acquired land in Ejisu to the police.

This comes after a viral video accusing the MP of illegally taking land in the Ejisu community.

In a detailed Facebook post on Wednesday, July 26, Mr Kumah strongly denied the "baseless claims" and stated he had acquired the land legitimately from his family chief.

"… I approached my family chief, Nana Kofi Agyei, for a piece of land for the construction of the asphaltic plant which he gifted to me in the presence of other family members after the Aseda custom were followed," the statement read in part.

Mr Kumah explained the land was gifted by the chief to construct an asphaltic plant, as promised in his campaign manifesto. "The plant is now 90% complete."

However, Mr Kumah says some family members have expressed displeasure over the chief's gift of the land. "A land they have no rightful claim to," he emphasized.

"It is very disheartening that in my quest to address a major challenge in the constituency, I have rather been attacked and vilified for an act I have not taken," the MP lamented.

The viral video that sparked the controversy shows a woman accusing the MP of forcefully taking community lands.

He has urged the public to disregard the "defamatory comments" and warned media houses of possible legal action for spreading the content.

Find his lengthy explanation on the matter below;