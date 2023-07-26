ModernGhana logo
Disregard false reports on investigations on Cecilia Dapaah’s matter — OSP

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has advised citizens to disregard any report, videos or pictures showing the outcome of investigations being conducted on Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

A statement issued by the OSP on Wednesday said the Office would brief the public on the matter after the conclusion of its investigations.

The OSP at the weekend arrested Madam Dapaah on suspected corruption-related offences, following disclosure in the media that two of her former domestic employees had been hauled before court for stealing unspecified amounts of monies, including foreign currencies, and personal effects from her home. Subsequently, the minister resigned from her position in government, leading to calls for an investigation into the matter.

The OSP arrested the minister to question the source of the money stolen from her home and subsequently granted her bail with surety on Monday evening.

But speculation in the media on the outcome of the OSP's investigations has necessitated the statement by the Office.

“The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has taken notice of purported reports, pictures and videos of the steps and actions taken in respect of the matter involving Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources.

“The OSP has not revealed, published, or caused to be revealed or published, any report, videos, or pictures of the steps and actions it has taken in the matter and the outcome of the steps and actions,” it said.

