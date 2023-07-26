Sports Minister announces American football to be introduced in schools

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has said Ghana will soon introduce American football in schools across the country.

According to Mr. Ussif, the initiative will be rolled out in 10 selected schools in Ghana.

He said the initiative is spearheaded by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

“We are excited to introduce this new sport to our children in the schools. Remarkably, these young Ghanaians placed 4th behind experienced participants like the USA, Mexico and Australia.

“The partnership with the NFL continues and later this year, the number of participating schools is expected to increase in the 2nd edition of the developmental NFL Flag Football Competition, which will also select the best players for next year’s Pro Bowl,” Mustapha Ussif stated.

From this tournament, 10 young Ghanaians emerged as standout talents, earning the opportunity to represent Africa at the prestigious 2023 Pro Bowl, a special tournament preceding the renowned Super Bowl.

American football is a team sport played by two teams of 11 players on a rectangular field with goalposts at each end.