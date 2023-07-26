ModernGhana logo
Sue me! — Sam George fires back at GREDA, refuses to apologize for money laundering comments

Samuel Nartey George, Member of Parliament MP for Ningo Prampram
Samuel Nartey George, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George has hit back at the Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA) after it demanded an apology and retraction for comments he made alleging money laundering in the real estate business.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 26, the MP made it clear he has no intention of apologizing or retracting his statements.

"Let me start by stating that I have absolutely no intention to render an apology, qualified or not, nor make any retraction. As a public office holder, I am minded first by my fidelity to the truth, my conscience and the general wellbeing of the Ghanaian people. These considerations in my opinion supersede the whims of any individual or specific grouping," the MP said.

He expressed shock that GREDA would "seek to play the ostrich and display publicly the malaise that bedevils our beautiful Nation-hypocrisy!"

Sam George accused the association of trying to silence voices that point out criminality in the sector.

"I am surprised the GREDA Executive Council is seeking to ascribe the criminal activities to ALL of its members when no such allusion was made by me nor the host who actually introduced the subject of real estate into our conversation," he added.

The MP dared GREDA to take legal action as they had threatened, saying, "It may open a vista for a wider investigation into a sector that we may not have looked at closely."

Sam George said he would be inviting the Office of the Special Prosecutor to look into possible money laundering and other issues in the real estate sector.

The Ningo-Prampram MP's comments come after GREDA on Tuesday demanded an immediate apology and retraction of his allegations of money laundering against the association's members in an interview on Accra-based JoyNews’ News File on Saturday, July 22.

