ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Apologize, retract your “Ghanaian real estate business is money laundering” comment, else we sue you – GREDA to Sam George

Social News Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George left and GREDA President Patrick Ebo Bonful
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George [left] and GREDA President Patrick Ebo Bonful

The Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA) has called on Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament (MP), Sam George to apologize and retract comments he made last week alleging the real estate industry in Ghana is an avenue for money laundering.

In a press statement released on Tuesday, July 25, GREDA said "We demand an immediate unqualified apology and retraction of this unfortunate statement within 7 days of this press statement."

GREDA noted that it is deeply offended by Sam George's "unfortunate and defamatory statement" made during an appearance on Accra-based JoyNews’ News File on July 22.

"It is therefore an affront to our genuine hardworking members for this Honorable MP to make such an unguarded and irresponsible utterance without offering any proof whatsoever," the statement read.

According to GREDA, they collaborate closely with government agencies to ensure compliance with anti-money laundering laws.

GREDA declared they "reserve our right to seek legal redress" if George does not retract his comments and issue an apology within the next week."

726202343313-ptkwn0y442-57660167-861b-4061-9c75-966d53424309.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

50 minutes ago

Professor Stephen Adei, former rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration GIMPA Scrap boarding schools; students turning occultists and lesbians — Prof Adei

52 minutes ago

Akatsi North MP, Peter Nortsu Kotoe Discipline has broken down in Senior High Schools due to double-track system — P...

54 minutes ago

Cecilia Dapaah risked her own safety by keeping such money at home— Ex-police officer Cecilia Dapaah risked her own safety by keeping such money at home— Ex-police of...

1 hour ago

Sports Minister announces American football to be introduced in schools Sports Minister announces American football to be introduced in schools

2 hours ago

IPP debt balloons to 2.3bn due to govt failure to settle arrears IPP debt balloons to $2.3bn due to gov’t failure to settle arrears

2 hours ago

John Ampontuah Kumah, Member of Parliament for Ejisu and Deputy Minister for Finance I’ve reported to Ejisu Police to arrest individuals wrongly insulting me for ste...

2 hours ago

Samuel Nartey George, Member of Parliament MP for Ningo Prampram Sue me! — Sam George fires back at GREDA, refuses to apologize for money launder...

2 hours ago

Kennedy Agyapong, aspiring NPP flagbearer NPP Flagbearer Race: ‘I’ll build factories in northern Ghana even if I lose’ — K...

2 hours ago

'Adisadel students dismissal inappropriate; rescind your decision and reinstate them'— CRI 'Adisadel students dismissal inappropriate; rescind your decision and reinstate ...

2 hours ago

Cecilia Dapaah saga: Defending her doesn't speak well of your governance —Franklin Cudjoe tells Akufo-Addo Cecilia Dapaah saga: ‘Defending her doesn't speak well of your governance’ — Fra...

Just in....
body-container-line