Apologize, retract your “Ghanaian real estate business is money laundering” comment, else we sue you – GREDA to Sam George

The Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA) has called on Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament (MP), Sam George to apologize and retract comments he made last week alleging the real estate industry in Ghana is an avenue for money laundering.

In a press statement released on Tuesday, July 25, GREDA said "We demand an immediate unqualified apology and retraction of this unfortunate statement within 7 days of this press statement."

GREDA noted that it is deeply offended by Sam George's "unfortunate and defamatory statement" made during an appearance on Accra-based JoyNews’ News File on July 22.

"It is therefore an affront to our genuine hardworking members for this Honorable MP to make such an unguarded and irresponsible utterance without offering any proof whatsoever," the statement read.

According to GREDA, they collaborate closely with government agencies to ensure compliance with anti-money laundering laws.

GREDA declared they "reserve our right to seek legal redress" if George does not retract his comments and issue an apology within the next week."