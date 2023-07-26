Forget it! I won’t apologise for my ‘money laundering’ comment – Sam George fires back at GREDA

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has replied to the Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA) after the association’s demand for retraction and apology.

GREDA in a press release called on the vocal parliamentarian to retract and apologise for his recent statement on a TV show, where he referred to the real estate business in Ghana as "money laundering" avenue.

In a statement, the association highlighted its extensive collaboration with state agencies such as the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) and the Financial Intelligence Centre, in their role as implementers of the anti-money laundering law (AML) - Act 749, as amended.

According to GREDA, they actively engage and cooperate with these agencies through workshops and seminars, aimed at building capacity and ensuring strict compliance with the law among their members.

GREDA after indicating that it considers Sam George's statement as an affront to the hardworking efforts of its members and the significant contribution they make to the nation, has given the lawmaker a seven-day ultimatum to retract his statement and offer an apology.

Reacting to the ultimatum, Sam George has stressed that he will never issue an apology or retract his statement.

In a post on social media, the Ningo Prampram MP said, “Dear GREDA, I have taken note of your press release but I do not intend to render an apology, qualified or not, nor make any retraction.”

He insists that what he said is the truth and he won’t be intimidated.