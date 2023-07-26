ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Forget it! I won’t apologise for my ‘money laundering’ comment – Sam George fires back at GREDA

Headlines Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has replied to the Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA) after the association’s demand for retraction and apology.

GREDA in a press release called on the vocal parliamentarian to retract and apologise for his recent statement on a TV show, where he referred to the real estate business in Ghana as "money laundering" avenue.

In a statement, the association highlighted its extensive collaboration with state agencies such as the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) and the Financial Intelligence Centre, in their role as implementers of the anti-money laundering law (AML) - Act 749, as amended.

According to GREDA, they actively engage and cooperate with these agencies through workshops and seminars, aimed at building capacity and ensuring strict compliance with the law among their members.

GREDA after indicating that it considers Sam George's statement as an affront to the hardworking efforts of its members and the significant contribution they make to the nation, has given the lawmaker a seven-day ultimatum to retract his statement and offer an apology.

Reacting to the ultimatum, Sam George has stressed that he will never issue an apology or retract his statement.

In a post on social media, the Ningo Prampram MP said, “Dear GREDA, I have taken note of your press release but I do not intend to render an apology, qualified or not, nor make any retraction.”

He insists that what he said is the truth and he won’t be intimidated.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

28 minutes ago

'You would have 'crucified me' had I created one-tenth of Akufo-Addo's mess; wallow in your mess, leave us alone'– Mahama tells NPP' 'You would have 'crucified me' had I created one-tenth of Akufo-Addo's mess; wa...

28 minutes ago

Death penalty repeal: This is not to encourage people to take the lives of others — Afenyo-Markin Death penalty repeal: This is not to encourage people to take the lives of other...

28 minutes ago

ADISCO assault: Victims mum wants school to reverse sons suspension ADISCO assault: Victim’s mum wants school to reverse son’s suspension

28 minutes ago

IPPs to meet as govt debt balloons to 2.3bn IPPs to meet as govt debt balloons to $2.3bn

52 minutes ago

Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng, Special Prosecutor We’re yet to reveal our findings from Cecilia Dapaah’s house search; disregard a...

56 minutes ago

Richard Ahiagbah, NPP National Communications Director Cecilia Dapaah Saga: TV3 misreported findings from OSP search in her house — Ric...

2 hours ago

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng Ignore visuals purportedly showing outcome of probe into Cecilia Dapaah’s stolen...

2 hours ago

Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George Forget it! I won’t apologise for my ‘money laundering’ comment – Sam George fire...

2 hours ago

GJA President. Albert Kwabena Dwumfour Be the loud voice to speak on issues of corruption, injustice in Ghana – GJA Pre...

2 hours ago

OSP yet to make any new pronouncement on Cecilia Dapaah; deny false media reports— Yaw Kumi OSP yet to make any new pronouncement on Cecilia Dapaah; deny false media report...

Just in....
body-container-line