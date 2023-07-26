ModernGhana logo
Ignore visuals purportedly showing outcome of probe into Cecilia Dapaah’s stolen cash – OSP to Public

General News Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng
Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has disclosed that investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences involving the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah in respect of large cash sums reportedly stolen from her house is progressing steadily.

In a press release on Wednesday, July 26, the OSP noted that it has taken notice of purported reports, pictures, and videos of the steps and actions taken in respect of the matter involving the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources.

The OSP in its release advises the public to disregard any report, videos, or pictures purportedly showing the steps and actions and the outcome of such steps and actions taken by the OSP.

According to the Office of the Special Prosecutor, the public will be briefed on the outcome of the investigation and any further action that will be taken upon its conclusion.

Madam Cecilia Dapaah was placed under arrest on Tuesday and was later bailed.

The officials of the OSP searched her two residents in Accra.

The OSP is still conducting its investigation in relation to suspected corruption and corruption-related offences.

