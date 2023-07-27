Bono East NHIA calls for holistic commitment of staff towards work for improve service delivery

The Bono East Regional National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has charged staff of the various schemes in the region to show much commitment towards work to improve service delivery.

Staff of the various schemes in the region were urged to discharge their duties in providing the necessary services that would improve quality health delivery in the region.

Mr George Opong Danquah, Bono East Regional Director of NHIA made the call during this year’s Second Quarter review of the scheme on Tuesday at Techiman, the regional capital.

He said it was imperative to see the service of the NHIA as the backbone of health service delivery in the country.

Mr Danquah noted that even though the scheme has been offering its best to meet the demand of the populace there is still room for improvement, saying the schemes are currently serving a regional population of 1,269,261.

Touching on performance, Mr Danquah disclosed that the scheme recorded 70.9 percent for mobile renewal, 70.3 percent for active membership, 86.7 for revenue mobilization while indigene’s recorded 51.8 percent.

He noted that the scheme has performed relatively well as compared to last year when it recorded just 67 percent. He noted that it was putting in more effort to meet a 100 percent target so as to satisfy the needs of the people in the area.

Mr Danquah commended government for providing the Authority with a regional office and district offices with transport and other logistics to enable smooth operations of the schemes to deliver to the people.

He indicated that even though the schemes continue to face numerous challenges in the course of duties, government is committed to solving them to promote service delivery.

Speaking on co-payment, he noted that the Chief Executive of the Authority is establishing a co-payment committee to resolve the issues. He assured the Authority’s commitment to meet its target by the end of the year.

Mr Kwaku Asare Bono East Regional Monitoring and Evaluation officer in a presentation commended the district schemes for its relented efforts in taking the first position in the areas of the schemes.