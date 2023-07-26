ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
26.07.2023 Social News

GII commends Church of Pentecost for organizing National Development Conference

GII commends Church of Pentecost for organizing National Development Conference
26.07.2023 LISTEN

Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), the local branch of Transparency International, has commended the Church of Pentecost for their initiative to hold a National Development Conference to deliberate on the development of the country.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Madam Mary Awelana Addah, Acting Executive Director of the GII, said the two-day conference provides a good platform for a holistic discussion on the best way forward for the country's values, morality, policies, and strategies.

Madam Addah said the GII would participate in the conference, where discussion would be devoid of politics and toxic to the way forward for the country.

She said the issues and strategies put together from the conference would feed into the national development agenda, adding that the role of the church, civil society organizations, and key actors was critical in achieving holistic development and fighting corruption.

The GII Acting Executive Director noted that there was a lack of transparency and the maximisation of anti-corruption policies, which need to be looked at from all angles of society to reshape the thinking of Ghanaians.

The Church of Pentecost is hosting the conference under the theme “Moral vision and national development”.

It is expected to bring together major development actors, partners, and stakeholders, including the President, Speaker of Parliament, Chief Justice, Former Presidents, and others.

Some topics to be discussed are the moral vision and national development, leadership and human flourishing, making a case for social justice and nation-building in Ghana today, righteousness, wisdom, and development, as well as building public support towards mobilising resources domestically for development.

Other topics are raising effective politicians for Africa, integrity in nation-building, moral vision, and national development: the role of the media, religion, morality, and development, as well as patriotism and national development.

GNA

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Bazoum, who was democratically elected in 2021, is a close ally of France. By Issouf SANOGO AFPFile Presidency sealed off in coup-prone Niger

4 hours ago

National Cathedral: CHRAJ dismiss objections, continues probe into GH2.6m payment to Kusi Boateng's company National Cathedral: CHRAJ dismiss objections, continues probe into GH¢2.6m payme...

4 hours ago

Sekondi-Takoradi Assembly demolishes unauthorized structures at New Takoradi Sekondi-Takoradi Assembly demolishes unauthorized structures at New Takoradi

4 hours ago

GREDA demands retraction and apology from Sam George over Money Laundering statement GREDA demands retraction and apology from Sam George over ‘Money Laundering’ sta...

4 hours ago

Cecelia Dapaah saga: Police submit docket to Attorney-General for review, advice Cecelia Dapaah saga: Police submit docket to Attorney-General for review, advice

4 hours ago

Even under PNDC, asset declarations were published — Martin Kpebu Even under PNDC, asset declarations were published — Martin Kpebu

5 hours ago

Former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah Money genuinely made is not kept at home; Cecilia Dapaah can’t account for her m...

5 hours ago

Madina MP, Lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu Madina MP appeals to Akufo-Addo to commute persons on death row to life imprison...

5 hours ago

Dr. Clement Apaak Public Institutions have been compromised; Ghanaians must punish NPP in 2024 – C...

5 hours ago

The demonstrations have previously descended into looting and deadly clashes with police. By Luis Tato AFPFile Kenyans hope for end to demos as Ruto offers to meet opposition

Just in....
body-container-line