GII commends Church of Pentecost for organizing National Development Conference

Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), the local branch of Transparency International, has commended the Church of Pentecost for their initiative to hold a National Development Conference to deliberate on the development of the country.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Madam Mary Awelana Addah, Acting Executive Director of the GII, said the two-day conference provides a good platform for a holistic discussion on the best way forward for the country's values, morality, policies, and strategies.

Madam Addah said the GII would participate in the conference, where discussion would be devoid of politics and toxic to the way forward for the country.

She said the issues and strategies put together from the conference would feed into the national development agenda, adding that the role of the church, civil society organizations, and key actors was critical in achieving holistic development and fighting corruption.

The GII Acting Executive Director noted that there was a lack of transparency and the maximisation of anti-corruption policies, which need to be looked at from all angles of society to reshape the thinking of Ghanaians.

The Church of Pentecost is hosting the conference under the theme “Moral vision and national development”.

It is expected to bring together major development actors, partners, and stakeholders, including the President, Speaker of Parliament, Chief Justice, Former Presidents, and others.

Some topics to be discussed are the moral vision and national development, leadership and human flourishing, making a case for social justice and nation-building in Ghana today, righteousness, wisdom, and development, as well as building public support towards mobilising resources domestically for development.

Other topics are raising effective politicians for Africa, integrity in nation-building, moral vision, and national development: the role of the media, religion, morality, and development, as well as patriotism and national development.

GNA