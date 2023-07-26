ModernGhana logo
Church of Pentecost 2023 National Development Conference currently underway at Gomoa Fetteh

The 2023 National Development Conference by the Church of Pentecost (CoP) is underway at the CoP Convention Centre at Gomoa-Fetteh in the Central Region.

Apostle Eric Nyamekye, Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, said the purpose of the Church was the “transformation of the National flag” and stated the readiness of the Church to promote a righteous Ghana.

The two-day event, in partnership with the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), aims to discuss the need for a national moral vision with concerted efforts at national development.

It has brought together major development partners and stakeholders, including former President John Agyekum Kufuor, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, former President John Dramani Mahama, the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Ministers of State and the Chief Justice, Madam Getrude Araba Torkonoo.

GNA

