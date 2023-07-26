ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana can work again — Speaker Bagbin at Pentecost's National Development Conference

Headlines Ghana can work again — Speaker Bagbin at Pentecost's National Development Conference
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, Wednesday, says “Ghana can work again” and charged leaders and the citizenry to put the country first in all endeavours.

“We cannot and must not fail our people. Let’s put Ghana first for rapid socio-economic development.”

Mr Bagbin said this at the 2023 National Development Conference by the Church of Pentecost (CoP) at Gomoa-Fetteh in the Central Region.

The two-day event, which is in partnership with the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), is to discuss the need for a national moral vision for national development.

It brought together major development partners and stakeholders, including Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, former President John Dramani Mahama, the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Ministers of State and the Chief Justice, Madam Getrude Araba Torkonoo.

It is on the theme: “Moral Vision and National Development”.

Mr Bagbin called for a renewed commitment to moral and ethical values, with a call on leaders, especially those in political office, to show openness, accountability and good governance.

“Let’s uphold high standards of ethics and morality and demonstrate the three ‘Cs’ -character, competence and care.”

He charged the Church to lead the crusade for the change of “the mind and heart” of the citizenry for a prosperous Ghana.

726202314142-i41p266ffa-social-development-conference1-1

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor, in a fraternal message, said “Morality is humanity”, and commended the CoP and the Ghana Journalists Association for organing the event.

Apostle Eric Nyamekye, Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, said the purpose of the Church was the “transformation of the National flag” and stated the readiness of the Church to promote a righteous Ghana.

Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, GJA President, said corruption, indiscipline, impunity and greed had seized the consciousness of the country.

He, therefore, called for a rigorous national development agenda to reshape the moral vision of the country.

GNA

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Bazoum, who was democratically elected in 2021, is a close ally of France. By Issouf SANOGO AFPFile Presidency sealed off in coup-prone Niger

4 hours ago

National Cathedral: CHRAJ dismiss objections, continues probe into GH2.6m payment to Kusi Boateng's company National Cathedral: CHRAJ dismiss objections, continues probe into GH¢2.6m payme...

4 hours ago

Sekondi-Takoradi Assembly demolishes unauthorized structures at New Takoradi Sekondi-Takoradi Assembly demolishes unauthorized structures at New Takoradi

4 hours ago

GREDA demands retraction and apology from Sam George over Money Laundering statement GREDA demands retraction and apology from Sam George over ‘Money Laundering’ sta...

4 hours ago

Cecelia Dapaah saga: Police submit docket to Attorney-General for review, advice Cecelia Dapaah saga: Police submit docket to Attorney-General for review, advice

4 hours ago

Even under PNDC, asset declarations were published — Martin Kpebu Even under PNDC, asset declarations were published — Martin Kpebu

5 hours ago

Former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah Money genuinely made is not kept at home; Cecilia Dapaah can’t account for her m...

5 hours ago

Madina MP, Lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu Madina MP appeals to Akufo-Addo to commute persons on death row to life imprison...

5 hours ago

Dr. Clement Apaak Public Institutions have been compromised; Ghanaians must punish NPP in 2024 – C...

5 hours ago

The demonstrations have previously descended into looting and deadly clashes with police. By Luis Tato AFPFile Kenyans hope for end to demos as Ruto offers to meet opposition

Just in....
body-container-line