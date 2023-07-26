ADISCO assault: Clear act of terrorism, blame GES and management – Security expert

Security Policy Expert at the Centre for Security Dialogue and Peace Advocacy, Anthony Acquaye, has said the assault that occurred at Adisadel College in Cape Coast has exposed the ongoing impunity happening in the country’s secondary schools.

The Security Policy Expert is of the opinion that the incident goes beyond “bullying”.

“This is a clear act of terrorism and must be blamed on the head of Ghana Education Services and the Adisadel College Management Board for failing to put in place, a security policy protocols or measures to deter, detect, deny, delay and prevent such unfortunate act by students,” the security expert said.

The Security Policy Expert is, therefore, calling on Ghanaian institutions to adopt modern strategies of preventing such horrible occurrences by having a Security Policy Document that spells out all the necessary strategies in managing threats or risks identified, ensuring effective command and control of students, ensuring proper and efficient personnel security training for both teaching staff, non-teaching staff among others.

Mr Acquaye also condemned the act and stressed that proper investigation be conducted into the matter in order to identify the root cause with appropriate disciplinary measures meted out to the offenders to serve as a deterrent to other students in future.

Meanwhile, the student of the Adisadel College who assaulted his fellow student has been suspended by the school’s authorities.

The victim, the school announced has also been suspended.

Also, the student who recorded the video has been suspended externally for a week, and internally for another week.

The other students who were on the scene of the incident but failed to intervene according to the school, will face severe internal punishment.

Also, the housemaster of the house where the incident happened and his deputy have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigations by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

Meanwhile, the Management of the GES expressed concern over the recent assault involving two students of the Adisadel College in a video circulating on social media.

In a statement signed by its Head of Public Relations Unit, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, the GES condemned the “barbaric act of violence in our schools.”

The GES applauded the school authorities for “taking swift action to suspend the culprit pending further investigation.”

According to the Management of the GES, it has directed “the Regional Director of Education to liaise with the school authorities and the relevant law enforcement agency to investigate for appropriate action.”

It also assured the general public of its commitment to ensuring a safe and secure learning environment for all students across the country.

A video circulating online reveals a student of the Adisadel College hitting the face of his victim, another student against a metal bed while locking his arms around his neck.

The victim bled profusely beneath his right eye.

