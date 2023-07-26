OSP to update public on Cecilia Dapaah saga

ModernGhana logo
The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has said it will keep the public constantly updated about its ongoing investigations into former sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah's wealth.

The ex-minister had her $1 million, €300,000 and several millions of Ghana cedis stolen from her Abelemkpe residence by her domestic helps.

She reported the matter to the police and the two suspects are currently being tried together with others who enjoyed the loot.

Following the news of the robbery, the OSP arrested the former minister and questioned her.

Searches were also conducted at both her private and official residences.

She was later granted bail.
In a recent statement, the OSP said it is committed to keeping the general public informed of any developments and the outcome of the investigation, as well as any further steps to be taken by the office.

Source: classfmonline.com

